Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

