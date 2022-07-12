Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Shares of LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $281.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

