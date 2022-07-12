Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Down 4.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 1,657,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
