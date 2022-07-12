BitTube Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $340,094.36 and approximately $97.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00635584 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,516,930 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

