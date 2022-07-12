BlackHat Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,090.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $578,761.48 and approximately $82,090.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.0761 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

