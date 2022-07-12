BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.