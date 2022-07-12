Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

