Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 863,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,554,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Get Blencowe Resources alerts:

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.