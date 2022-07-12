Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 863,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,554,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.
Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)
Further Reading
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.