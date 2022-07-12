Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $516.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

