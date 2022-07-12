Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

