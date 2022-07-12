Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CRWD opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

