BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 450071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

BNPQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($68.00) to €71.00 ($71.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($62.30) to €64.30 ($64.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

