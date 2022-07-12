Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.43 and last traded at $142.39. 113,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,635,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Get Boeing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.