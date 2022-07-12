BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $158,423.37 and $95,144.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,836.55 or 0.99719395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040749 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.