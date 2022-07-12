Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $0.22

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $903,086.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00208095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00535371 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.