Brokerages Set Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target at $226.50

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.75.

HCHDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.26) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.