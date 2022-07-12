Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Target Price at C$5.31

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$63.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. IMV has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.01.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.