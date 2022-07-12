Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 710

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 710 ($8.44).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.92) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 578 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,147.45. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 641 ($7.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.38.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total value of £58,448 ($69,514.75). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.