Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $148.55

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

