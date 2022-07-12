Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.61 on Friday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -480.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bumble by 184.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

