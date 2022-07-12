Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

