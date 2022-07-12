CafeSwap Token Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $67,942.48 and $4.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 15,613,594 coins and its circulating supply is 14,980,057 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

