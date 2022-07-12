California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in California Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

