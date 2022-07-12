Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 187771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The stock has a market cap of C$394.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.03.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

