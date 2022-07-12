Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 187771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The stock has a market cap of C$394.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.03.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
