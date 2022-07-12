Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $14.62 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.62 billion and approximately $671.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00089556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00251784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00043885 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.