Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 3,342,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

