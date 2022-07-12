Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

