Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 5.5%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 26,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,193,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

