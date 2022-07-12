CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.