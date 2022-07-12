Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Director Darcy Morris Sells 996,219 Shares

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) Director Darcy Morris sold 996,219 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $28,701,069.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darcy Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.