Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Up 6.2%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 10,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 840,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research firms have commented on CELU. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $604.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $22,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

