Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.47. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 85,934 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
