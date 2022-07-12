Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.47. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 85,934 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.