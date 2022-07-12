Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $9,109,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $608,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.39. 22,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.