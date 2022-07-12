Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

