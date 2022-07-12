CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CF Bankshares (Get Rating)
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.