CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.
Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
