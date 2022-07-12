CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $80.79 and had previously closed at $80.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

