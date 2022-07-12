Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Up 4.4%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.26. 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.