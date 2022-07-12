Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

