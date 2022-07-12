Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $115,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

MCD stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $248.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.