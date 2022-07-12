Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $104,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.41. 78,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

