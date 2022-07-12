Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $126,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.95 on Tuesday, reaching $164.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,643. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.71, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

