Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 108,313 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108,313 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $213,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

