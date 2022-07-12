Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,932.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,924.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,290.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,319.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,455.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

