Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2906432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$39.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.
About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)
Featured Articles
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.