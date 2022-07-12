Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 10th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,404 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $485,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 202,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

