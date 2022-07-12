Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 541,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.