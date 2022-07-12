Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 281.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 541,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 202,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

