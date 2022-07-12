Citigroup Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $220.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $325.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $427.17.

ILMN opened at $190.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.23. Illumina has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

