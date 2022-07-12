Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 369 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.45) to GBX 272 ($3.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356.83 ($4.24).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.43) on Friday. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 2.08 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($353.00).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

