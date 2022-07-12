Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,930 ($22.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.28) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780.88 ($33.07).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,783.50 ($21.21) on Friday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,734.50 ($20.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,025 ($35.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,044.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,257.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 95.53%.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.